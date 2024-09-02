Squishmallows’ Cam the Cat set to bring squishy fun to The Entertainer in Derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Next weekend, families are invited to The Entertainer in Derby for the exclusive chance to meet Squishmallows’ superstar, Cam the Cat.

On Saturday 7th September, families and local fans will have the opportunity to meet and snap a squish-tastic photo with Cam the Cat, one of the much-loved Squishmallows characters.

Bringing heaps of life-size cuddly fun, Cam the Cat will be at The Entertainer in Derby for one day only before he returns to snuggle with his squishy friends and family. With meet and greets taking place throughout the day, visitors can arrive anytime between 10am - 4pm for the chance to meet the adorable plush toy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Entertainer’s Cam the Cat meet and greet experience is completely free-of-charge and offers the perfect activity for families and Squishmallows fans looking for an exciting, budget-friendly day out.

Cam the Cat will visit The Entertainer in Derby next weekend

Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Cam the Cat to our store next weekend, as we know how much little ones love Squishmallows.

“We’re positive that this meet and greet will be incredibly popular and is a great chance for families to say hello to their favourite character, capture a photo and have some fun in-store. We look forward to welcoming our VIP visitor next weekend and hope families can join us on the day!”

Cam the Cat will be available for free meet and greets at the Derby store on Saturday 7th September, appearing regularly between 10am - 4pm on a first come, first served basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, The Entertainer at Derby has a huge range of ultra-collectible and ultra-squeezable Squishmallow goodies for visitors to discover in-store, as well as online.

For more information about The Entertainer, please visit www.TheToyShop.com.