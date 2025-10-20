Children and adults can listen to spooky stories at Bolsover Castle during the October half-term week (photo: English Heritage)

Spooky stories will entertain all ages at Bolsover Castle during the half-term holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terrible tales – with all the horrible bits left in – will be shared by silly storytellers in family-friendly sessions.

Children can try their hand at the Spooky Sword School where budding monster-hunters will learn how to fend off vampires, zombies and werewolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun runs from October 25 to November 2, from 10am until 5pm.

Tickets from £13.10 (adult), £8.10 (child), £34.30 (family, two adults, up to three children) and £21.20 (family, one adult and up to three children). Book online at www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/bolsover-castle

Bolsover Castle is renowned as being haunted. Witnesses have told of ghostly piano music echoing through the halls, while some visitors claim to have felt the hand of a phantom child guiding them through the Venus Garden.

Listen to scary tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors from history told by a guide as you explore the castle during a presentation aimed at over 16s only. Don’t forget to bring a torch!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ghost Tales at Bolsover Castle from October 30 until November 1 costs £18.50 per person. Book at www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/bolsover-castle.

*Families who visit Hardwick Hall between October 25 and November 2 can play witches hat hoopla, take part in a broomstick barefoot walk and apple tree bean bag toss.

Bring a blanket or camping chair to watch films on a giant cinema screen under the stars. Scary Movie (18), which parodies horror films, will be shown on October 24 at 7.30pm. A screening of the Disney classic Hocus Pocus (PG) takes place on October 25 at 6.30pm and The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) will be shown at Hardwick Hall on October 26 at 6.30pm.

For tickets, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/hardwick/events