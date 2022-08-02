Spitfire and Hurricane flypasts will be among attractions at record-breaking Cromford Steam Rally

There will be 35 large steam engines, 54 miniatures, more than 100 tractors and a vintage fairground at Highacres Farm, Brackenfield, on August 6 and 7.

The Spitfire will pass over the site on Saturday and the Hurricane on Sunday in a British Memorial Flypast.

Attractions will include the Ken Fox Wall of Death, a new and improved Military Display showcasing living history and entertainment by The Swingettes who will play in the beer tent on Saturday night.

Adam Whittle, representing the steam rally committee said: “We are excited to welcome the public back to one of Derbyshire’s biggest and best steam rallies, with something for all the family. The weather looks good and the ground is perfect. We expect a really brilliant event for our 51st year."

The rally will be open to the public from 8am until midnight on Saturday and from 8am until 5pm on Sunday.

Tickets £12 (adult, 16 to 64 years), £12 (child, 10 years to 17 years), £7 (OAPs), free admission for children aged up to ten years.

For more details, go to www.cromfordsteamrally.co.uk