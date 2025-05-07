The World Seniors Snooker Championship runs at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield straight after the world championships (photo: Andy Chubb)

Snooker legends of yesteryear including Jimmy White, Tony Drago and Ken Doherty will head a stellar field in the World Seniors Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

Brazil’s Igor Figueiredo, the defending title-holder, will also be competing in the championship which runs from May 7 to 12, 2025.

Back for this year is the Seniors of Sheffield scheme which invited 600 local people who are vulnerable or living in isolation for an afternoon of snooker on May 9. They will meet some of the sporting legends such as Dennis Taylor and John Virgo and socialise with like-minded snooker lovers.

World Seniors Snooker will be holding a new ‘Youth of Sheffield Day’ on Saturday, May 10, including a new partnership with Sheffield Hallam University which will see students currently studying Sport Business Management receive real-world experience alongside industry professionals by assisting with elements of the 2025 World Seniors Snooker Championship. Students will gain the opportunity to learn aspects of producing, promoting, planning and staging a major, live-televised sporting event at the iconic Crucible Theatre.

Fifty players from the Stephen Harrison Snooker Academy will showcase their skills on the Youth of Sheffield Day and later watch the semi-final action unfold on snooker’s most famous stage. Competitions will also be staged by the Academy, the winner of which to be presented with their prize at the Crucible Theatre by a legend of the sport.

The World Seniors Snooker Championship will be broadcast live and exclusively in the UK and Ireland on Channel 5. Tickets start at £17.50 can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.