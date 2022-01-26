Snap up cakes, candles and cards at Derbyshire craft fair
Cakes, cards, charms, candles, drift wood decorations and more will be on sale at a craft fair.
The event at Eckington Church Hall on Saturday, January 29, 2022 will give people the opportunity to pick up unique gifts for friends and family or treat themeselves.
Refreshment will be served throughout the duration of the fair, which opens at 10am and runs until 2pm.
This is the second such event to be held at the hall on Church Street, following a successful craft fair in autumn 2021.