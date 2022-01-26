Snap up cakes, candles and cards at Derbyshire craft fair

Cakes will be on sale at the craft fair in Eckington Church Hall (photo: Pixabay).

The event at Eckington Church Hall on Saturday, January 29, 2022 will give people the opportunity to pick up unique gifts for friends and family or treat themeselves.

Refreshment will be served throughout the duration of the fair, which opens at 10am and runs until 2pm.