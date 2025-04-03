Snap up a bargain at Wirksworth Antiques in the Street

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Discover a horde of treasures at Wirksworth Antiques in the Street on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Fine antiques, retro items and shabby chic will be on display at indoor and outdoor markets in a Derbyshire town.

Wirksworth Antiques in the Street will be held on Sunday, April 6, from 7am until 2pm when visitors can stroll around the historical town and catch a bargain.

The event is run by volunteers supporting local charities. Free entry.

For further details, email: [email protected]

