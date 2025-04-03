Snap up a bargain at Wirksworth Antiques in the Street
Fine antiques, retro items and shabby chic will be on display at indoor and outdoor markets in a Derbyshire town.
Wirksworth Antiques in the Street will be held on Sunday, April 6, from 7am until 2pm when visitors can stroll around the historical town and catch a bargain.
The event is run by volunteers supporting local charities. Free entry.
For further details, email: [email protected]
