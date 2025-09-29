Join Shaun Stevenson, pictured right, and Martin Alvey, left on the Chesterfield Ghost Hunt from October 24 to 26, 2025.

Fans of paranormal activity will hear haunting tales of Chesterfield’s unexplained deaths when a popular ghost hunt returns to town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This October, you have a chance to explore the narrow alleyways and darkest corner of history with ghost hunt guides Martin Alvey and Shaun Stevenson. They will bring to life more than a dozen stories with the help of a cast of gruesome characters.

Shaun said: “We have at least eight new stories to tell this year. Skeletons, unexplained deaths and even a haunted nightdress. Without giving the game

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

away too much, I’m looking forward to our Victorian horror circus. Apparently, in 1864, a travelling side show was so horrifying that they were run out of town - we are going to attempt to recreate a taste of the dreadful affair.”

The Chesterfield Great Historic Ghost Hunt, a 90-minute walking tour of the town centre, begins at the Pig & Pump on October 24, 25 and 26 at 7pm, concluding at The Rutland between 8.30pm and 9pm.

The tour is described as too scary for smaller children but accompanied teenagers are welcome, as are friendly dogs.

Tickets cost £8 when booked in advance or £10 cash on the night. The Pig & Pump and The Rutland are selling tickets, cash only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also an option to fortify your constitution with a sumptuous meal provided in the Halloween themed function room at the Pig & Pump. Tickets for this are available from the Pig & Pump, pre-orders for food required, the cost is £22 per person, which includes the ghost hunt. This starts at 5.30pm and has limited availability.

Those booking the meal will also enjoy meeting either the writers or cast of the new play based on the true ghost story, The Lady in the Bay Window, or even the author, William C Grave. Shaun added: “We were lucky enough to have William launch his book at our event two years ago, and its success has been incredible. The prospect of a play fills me with excitement and terror!”

Advance tickets can also be purchased by contacting Shaun directly on 07908 183160.