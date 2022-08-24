Sign up for the Great British Dog Walk in Derbyshire to raise money for Hearing Dogs For Deaf People

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Dog Walk at Carsington Water on Saturday, September 3, will raise money for national charity Hearing Dogs For Deaf People.There are two walk options – either 5km or 13km, making it ideal for dog owners, families, single walkers, walking groups and those who want to see lots of dogs and get a bit of exercise for a good cause. Walkers will set off in staggered time slots.

Tickets cost £12 on the day or £10 online. Children under 16 go free. Tickets include a free dog bandana, certificate and an activity pack.

Every walker who takes part will help Hearing Dogs change more lives but those who choose to raise sponsorship can make an even bigger difference. Anyone raising £50 or more will receive a free gift.

Funds raised will help Hearing Dogs for Deaf People train more clever hearing assistance dogs for deaf people. Its dogs alert deaf children and adults to important and life-saving sounds, as well as providing emotional support and companionship.

Twelve million people in the UK have hearing loss and the charity offers bespoke services to help them.Carina Hummel, general manager at Specsavers Audiology, which sponsors the walk, said: “The Great British Dog Walk is a great chance to have fun, get some exercise, meet like-minded people and perhaps most importantly, meet lots of cute dogs, all while supporting a good cause.

“If every person who walked the Great British Dog Walk raised just £10 above the cost of their event ticket by getting themselves or their dog sponsored, the charity could fully train another dog to alert deaf people to important and lifesaving sounds that they would otherwise miss and help them to leave loneliness behind."

For those unable to attend the walk, there is a virtual option, which you can choose to do anywhere you like. The Virtual Great British Dog Walk is free and if you raise £10 in sponsorship you will receive a dog bandana.