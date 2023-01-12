Cancer Research UK Race For Life will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year with all participants receiving a medal (photo: Richard Walker/Image North)

The charity’s much loved event is returning to Queen’s Park on Sunday, July 9. Anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFL23NY when they log onto the website www,raceforlife.org to sign up.

Women, men and children can take part in the 5k event, which is open to people of all ages and abilities. This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Every year around 29,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Cancer Research UK Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event. Since it began in 1994, around 10m people have taken part, raising more than £920m to help fund cutting-edge research into cancer.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Derbyshire, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Chesterfield to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Andy Curran, Chief executive of Standard Life, said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

“This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

