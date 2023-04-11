News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
1 hour ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
3 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
3 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Share your recollections of legendary Chesterfeld nightspot Aquarius for new book

Do you have memories to share of Chesterfield’s legendary nightspot the Aquarius?

By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST

Compilers of a new book are keen to hear recollections of the club on Sheffield Road which attracted everyone from Marti Caine to Bob Monkhouse.

Neil Anderson of the Dirty Stop Outs that are running the project said: “The Aquarius was a focal point for generations of local people and we want to capture the incredible memories. We’re keen to hear from anyone that went there as a punter, worked there or even performed there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Monkey Park Community Hub on Chester Street, Chesterfield, is the next stop-off point for the Aquarius Project which is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Aquarius attracted big names in entertainment and customers from far and wide.The Aquarius attracted big names in entertainment and customers from far and wide.
The Aquarius attracted big names in entertainment and customers from far and wide.
Most Popular

    Organisers are keen to meet anyone wanting to share their stories and memories there on Wednesday, April 19, between 10am and 4pm. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

    The Aquarius Project will also conserve and restore hundreds of photos taken at the nightspot which first opened as a cabaret club in 1972.

    ChesterfieldOrganisers