Compilers of a new book are keen to hear recollections of the club on Sheffield Road which attracted everyone from Marti Caine to Bob Monkhouse.

Neil Anderson of the Dirty Stop Outs that are running the project said: “The Aquarius was a focal point for generations of local people and we want to capture the incredible memories. We’re keen to hear from anyone that went there as a punter, worked there or even performed there.”

The Monkey Park Community Hub on Chester Street, Chesterfield, is the next stop-off point for the Aquarius Project which is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Aquarius attracted big names in entertainment and customers from far and wide.

Organisers are keen to meet anyone wanting to share their stories and memories there on Wednesday, April 19, between 10am and 4pm. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.