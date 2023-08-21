Fame, Fortune & Fashion exhibition returns to Bolsover Church in September with seven new formidable females featured.

​Fame, Fashion and Fortune - which has been newly expanded following a month-long exhibition at Sheffield Cathedral - will be displayed at Bolsover Church for the annual Heritage Days (September 8 to 17).

The project – which has attracted nearly £50,000 from the National Lottery Fund –originally told the story of 11 historic women of Bolsover who shaped, changed and improved the world.

Scores of volunteers led by Amanda Tyksinski worked tirelessly to recreate the costumes worn by the influential women that feature including Bess of Hardwick and Avicia de Lancaster.

Another seven women have since been added to the Fame, Fashion and Fortune project, which will tour museums and other venues in North-East Derbyshire and South Yorkshire following its latest showing in Bolsover.

Fame, Fashion and Fortune has been organised by Bolsover Parish Church.

Graysons, the Chesterfield-based legal firm that has supported the careers of successful female solicitors in Derbyshire, has put its weight behind the initiative with sponsorship and members of staff volunteering.