News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Seven more formidable females added to Fame, Fashion and Fortune display in Derbyshire town

​One of the most ambitious projects in Bolsover’s recent history makes a triumphant return to the town in September.
By Neil Anderson
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:23 BST
Fame, Fortune & Fashion exhibition returns to Bolsover Church in September with seven new formidable females featured.Fame, Fortune & Fashion exhibition returns to Bolsover Church in September with seven new formidable females featured.
Fame, Fortune & Fashion exhibition returns to Bolsover Church in September with seven new formidable females featured.

​Fame, Fashion and Fortune - which has been newly expanded following a month-long exhibition at Sheffield Cathedral - will be displayed at Bolsover Church for the annual Heritage Days (September 8 to 17).

The project – which has attracted nearly £50,000 from the National Lottery Fund –originally told the story of 11 historic women of Bolsover who shaped, changed and improved the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scores of volunteers led by Amanda Tyksinski worked tirelessly to recreate the costumes worn by the influential women that feature including Bess of Hardwick and Avicia de Lancaster.

Another seven women have since been added to the Fame, Fashion and Fortune project, which will tour museums and other venues in North-East Derbyshire and South Yorkshire following its latest showing in Bolsover.

Most Popular

    Fame, Fashion and Fortune has been organised by Bolsover Parish Church.

    Graysons, the Chesterfield-based legal firm that has supported the careers of successful female solicitors in Derbyshire, has put its weight behind the initiative with sponsorship and members of staff volunteering.

    Derbyshire Community Foundation has also provided grant support to the project.

    Related topics:Derbyshirefashion