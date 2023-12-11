Children can visit Santa for free when he arrives in Chesterfield on his grotto bus.

The festive visitor will welcome families aboard his grotto bus in Rykneld Square on Saturday, December 16, from 10am-2pm. Any children who come to visit Santa will receive a small treat.

Santa will be joined by Chesterfield Town FC’s mouse mascot Chester from midday.

The event has been organised by the team at Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Chesterfield depot in support of the Stroke Association. Any donations from visitors are welcome.

Santa will be in his grotto aboard this bus in Rykneld Square, Chesterfield on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Managing director, Matt Kitchin said “It’s a pleasure for us to bring back the grotto bus this year, we know it brings a lot of joy to the families who attend. Thank you to our team at Chesterfield for their efforts organising the event and going the extra mile to spread some Christmas cheer to the local community as well as raising money for charity”.