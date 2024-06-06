See the Ghostbusters' Ecto 1 car at Midland Railway over the weekend of June 8 and 9.

Dust off your blue eye shadow and acid wash jeans for a trip back to the Eighties at a Derbyshire railway station.

Midland Railway Station at Butterley will be transformed into British Rail Station over the weekend of June 8 and 9 where visitors can take the 1980s train service through the Debryshire countryside.

Step off the train at Swanwick to see an ECTO 1 car and its own Ghostbuster, celebrating the 40th year since the first Ghostbusters film. Then head up to the church for an 80s television exhibition and Tugs display.

In Johnsons Buffet there will be vintage arcade games and 1980s Disco! Then take the vintage 80s bus ride around the site.

Explore the complex at Swanwick Junction where famllies will be able to visit the children’s play area, Victorian railwayman’s church and demonstration signal box.