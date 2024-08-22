Scrap metal sculptor exhibits his creations inspired by nature in north Derbyshire town
This will be a rare opportunity to see the scrap metal artist’s amazing creations which are inspired by the love of nature and environment.
Jason, whose exhibition launches on August 26, says: “I like to sidestep into the weird and wonderful too.”
He has been involved in the steel industry since the mid 1980s, working as a sheet metal fabricator. But with an overactive creative mind he put the two elements of art and metal together about 14 years ago.
Says Jason: “All my sculptures are made from recycled steel gathered from car boot sales, charity shops or kindly donated by some of the many folk that know what I’m doing - from spoons, to sheet metal.”
He adds: “All my sculptures are unique pieces. I especially love bringing new life to old tools of the trade that are slowly being left behind.”
With many years of experience in the trade and art of scrap metal, Jason has created many sculptures from animals to plants and more. He undertakes commissions from both private and public clients with many of his major pieces in public spaces across the region, including outside Sheffield train station.
Jason is no stranger to The Barn, which is a community events and exhibition venue on the High Street in the heart of Dronfield. He recently undertook a commission to sculpt the Heritage Tree in The Barn’s spectacular garden.
The Barn is a place where memories are both created and remembered, and the tree offers a unique opportunity to celebrate a significant event, person or memory with the purchase of an engraved leaf added to the branches.
Jason’s exhibition is titled Nature in Steel and runs at The Barn daily from August 26 to September 1 and is open from 10am to 4pm daily from August 26 to September 1. Admission is free.
