School’s fundraiser to help refugees rebuild their lives in Derbyshire

The event will be held in the main hall at QEGS.

Ashbourne Refugee Community Sponsorship (ARCS) will be aided by a ‘Charity Welcome Feast Fundraiser’ being held at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School on Friday, November 11.

The volunteers provide a package of support to help refugees rebuild their lives in the local community and need to raise at least £10,000 to aid each family they take on.

To help with their efforts a night of food, drink, and entertainment has been arranged – which will also raise funds for its organisers – QEGS PTFA.

The event runs from 6.30pm to 9.30pm in the school’s main hall and tickets are £7.50 per person (food included and a pay bar will be available). All from the Ashbourne community and beyond are welcome to join the event.To book tickets visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT

