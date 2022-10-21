School’s fundraiser to help refugees rebuild their lives in Derbyshire
A group which helps refugees start new lives in Derbyshire is to receive a boost as part of special fundraising evening.
Ashbourne Refugee Community Sponsorship (ARCS) will be aided by a ‘Charity Welcome Feast Fundraiser’ being held at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School on Friday, November 11.
The volunteers provide a package of support to help refugees rebuild their lives in the local community and need to raise at least £10,000 to aid each family they take on.
To help with their efforts a night of food, drink, and entertainment has been arranged – which will also raise funds for its organisers – QEGS PTFA.
The event runs from 6.30pm to 9.30pm in the school’s main hall and tickets are £7.50 per person (food included and a pay bar will be available). All from the Ashbourne community and beyond are welcome to join the event.To book tickets visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT
To donate directly to ARCS visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ashbourne-refugees-support-group