3 . Kedleston Hall, Derby, March 29 to April 14

There will be two outdoor trails running over the school holidays including an egg hunt over the first weekend. Elsewhere there will be opportunities for messy play and artistic creativity. April 2-14, families can enjoy a trail to learn about the nature and conservation at Kedleston and how you can influence climate and wildlife at home, plus plant pot decorating and seed planting with estate gardeners. Inside there will be a display of books from the Kedleston collection which focus on classic myths and legendary adventures. Photo: National Trust/John Miller