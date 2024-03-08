Every single one is different and celebrates the nature, history and beauty of its location, and each has been designed to encompass ten ‘activity stations’, showcasing the cheery signs of spring, from bursting buds, daffodils in bloom to frolicking lambs and spring birdsong.
Follow winding garden paths, crash along muddy woodland trails or time travel with adventures to castles and mansions, en route to a complimentary chocolate egg, made in the UK using cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms – including options for children with dietary restrictions.
Every trail costs £3 per child, plus normal National Trust admission which is free for members. Collect a trail map from ticket offices on arrival.
1. Hardwick Hall, Chesterfield, March 29 to April 14
Weave between the Old Hall ruins, formal gardens and Stableyard to find activities inspired by the property's famous textile collection. This trail is designed to be an adventure for all ages, with pop-up demonstrations and hands-on fun for the whole family can enjoy. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Childrens’ Country House at Sudbury, near Ashbourne, March 22 to April 14
Embark on a whimsical trail inspired by Lewis Carroll’s widely beloved children’s book, Alice in Wonderland, tracing the White Rabbit’s steps through the gardens with a mixture of games and activities along the way. Don't miss the museum's expert storytellers, the newly opened Bedroom Corridor or the spectacular daffodil displays cascading across the Bluebell Wood. Photo: Contributed
3. Kedleston Hall, Derby, March 29 to April 14
There will be two outdoor trails running over the school holidays including an egg hunt over the first weekend. Elsewhere there will be opportunities for messy play and artistic creativity. April 2-14, families can enjoy a trail to learn about the nature and conservation at Kedleston and how you can influence climate and wildlife at home, plus plant pot decorating and seed planting with estate gardeners. Inside there will be a display of books from the Kedleston collection which focus on classic myths and legendary adventures. Photo: National Trust/John Miller
4. Longshaw Estate, Eastern Moors, March 29 to April 14
Build a giant bird nest and practice your aim to see if you can throw the hoops over the giant rabbit’s ears. Test your jumping skills and see if you can leap as far as some of Longshaw’s native animals. Get creative and find out what you can build in the loose parts area and keep your eyes peeled to spot all the ducks hidden around the pond.dfg Photo: Brian Eyre