The Curse at Alton Manor, set to be the resort’s most immersive dark ride to date, will take brave youngsters and adults on a hair-raising journey through the spectacular twists and turns of a haunted house.

Creators of the new attraction are said to have found new and unimaginable ways to scare and surprise fans, with special effects and visuals that have never been seen before from a UK theme park.

The resort is keeping further details of the ride, including the backstory of the manor’s sinister past under wraps for now.

The Curse at Alton Manor will be a scary new ride through a haunted house with special effects never seen before at a UK theme park.

Although information around the strange goings-on inside the house is limited, the image offers a set of clues about what’s in store for fans who dare to ride The Curse at Alton Manor, but the resort is leaving it up to fans to figure this out.

Kate McBirnie, head of product excellence at Alton Towers Resort, said: “Let the countdown begin! The Curse at Alton Manor is no ordinary dark ride. It has all the components of a supernatural tale - it’s dark, compelling and promises some thrilling and scary moments along the way. Fans of eerie rides will certainly appreciate this one.

“More details on The Curse at Alton Manor will be revealed next month, so stay tuned for what’s to come.”

Alton Towers Resort is renowned for providing world-class attractions, including Oblivion, the world’s first vertical drop rollercoaster and The Smiler, the world’s first 14 loop rollercoaster, to name a few.

