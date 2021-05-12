After last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, festival bosses have confirmed this year’s is going ahead.

It will take place on Friday and Saturday, September 3-4, at Bolsover Town Football Club, Moor Lane.

A spokesman said: “Bolsover Beer Festival is back with more fantastic beers ciders and gin – bigger and better this year.”

The event is run by the Friends of Bolsover Scouts and helps raise funds for the Scout group.

