Save the date - Bolsover Beer Festival is back
Bolsover Beer Festival has announced its return.
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 11:14 am
After last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, festival bosses have confirmed this year’s is going ahead.
It will take place on Friday and Saturday, September 3-4, at Bolsover Town Football Club, Moor Lane.
A spokesman said: “Bolsover Beer Festival is back with more fantastic beers ciders and gin – bigger and better this year.”
The event is run by the Friends of Bolsover Scouts and helps raise funds for the Scout group.