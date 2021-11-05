Santa Specials will return to Chesterfield Canal this Christmas

Chesterfield Canal Trust will be running Santa Special trips along the waterway during December on all four of its tripboats.

Children will get a gift, adults will get a drink and a mince pie. All fares are £8 and booking is essential.

Publicity officer Rod Auton said: “We are really looking forward to greeting Santa again this year. We hope that he has been keeping fit during the lockdowns because we are expecting him to be showing up in four different locations on the same days

Have fun with Santa aboard the John Varley II tripboat in Chesterfield on December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 22 and 23, 2021.

“We thought that passengers might be a bit reluctant to book this year with all the Covid worries, but we have been amazed by the number of bookings that we have taken already. All the crews are taking suitable precautions and the boats will be well ventilated, so we trust that all will go well.”

John Varley ll will be running from Tapton Lock in Chesterfield on Saturdays and Sundays, December 4 and 5, 11 and 12, 18 and 19 plus Wednesday, December 22 and Thursday, December 23. To book, call 01629 533020.

Madeline will be running from Hollingwood Hub in Staveley on the weekends of December 4 and 5, 11 and 12, 18 and 19. To book, call 07708 050171.

Hugh Henshall will be running from Shireoaks on the weekends of December 11 and 12, 18 and 19 and 22 and 23. To book, ring 0114 360 0460.

Santa Special trips on the Madeline will run from Hollingwood Hub on December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, 2021.

Seth Ellis will be running from the Chequers Inn at Ranby on the weekends of December 4 and 5, 11 and 12, 18 and 19 plus Wednesday 22, Thursday 23 and Friday, December 24. To book, ring 07925 851569.

Santa Specials will help raise money for the canal trust which is restoring the waterway which stretches 46 miles from the River Trent to the middle of Chesterfield.