Families can meet Santa and some of the four-legged friends that are being cared for by the RSPCA during a fundraiser in aid of the animal welfare charity.

Meet Santa at a Christmas Fayre on November 25 at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA centre on Spital Lane, Chesterfield.

A heart-warming Christmas Fayre will be held at the RSPCA centre Spital Lane, Chesterfield, on November 25 from 12 noon to 4pm.

Prepare to be swept up in the spirit of the season as Father Christmas makes a special appearance, providing a perfect opportunity for children to share their wishes and take home cherished memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to a visit from the man in red, there will be an abundance of festive fun and delicious food for everyone to enjoy. Explore a wide array of fundraising stalls from tombolas to Christmas games while supporting a great cause.

Most Popular

Don't forget to indulge in seasonal delights, from a wide range of cakes and a warming hot chocolate. There will be something for every palate, ensuring you have a taste of Christmas with each bite.

The RSPCA Animal Centre will be open to visitors, offering the opportunity to get to know the beautiful creatures that the charity’s volunteers are dedicated to helping, and who are in need of forever homes with loving owners.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to support the RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, which is a self-funding branch of the RSPCA. More than 100 cats, dogs and rabbits are cared for at the Chesterfield shelter at any one time. The charity’s aims include promoting responsible pet ownership.