Maison Foo's Creative Sanctuary Group (photo: Jon Legge)

Hello Derby… A Festival of Welcome on Saturday, June 24, 2023 will see a range of activities from dance to music to drinks tasting from around the world.

Celebrating Derby’s tenth anniversary as the City of Sanctuary, the festival at the Museum of Making will provide visitors with a true insight into those who have fled their homelands, but through fun, creativity, conversation and compassion.

Maison Foo and their Creative Sanctuary Group will bring the theatre set and artworks from their A Seat At Our Table installation. Maison Foo group member Babak Aria will be playing Tamboor to provide the festival with traditional Iranian sounds.

Gerson in a creative workshop with Maison Foo.

Upbeat Communities friends will offer traditional Central American dance and cultural presentations and Derby Refugee Solidarity will present musical performances.

Derby Museum will host a pop-up object-handling exhibition featuring collection items from around the world.

Hello Derby….A Festival of Welcome runs from 11am until 3pm and is organised by Derby City of Sanctuary as part of National Refugee Week.

Andrew Jackson, who chairs Derby City of Sanctuary, said: “It’s amazing to be able to celebrate the work that has been carried out over the last ten years to make Derby a place of welcome for the many people who have sought sanctuary in our city. Charities, education providers, cultural organisations, faith communities and businesses have united to ensure that those fleeing war and persecution can call Derby home. Derby has been at the forefront of the national city of sanctuary movement and we know our work has inspired other areas in how they welcome refugees and those seeking asylum.”

Gerson and his wife Katya fled their homeland of El Salvador and have been involved in many of Derby’s creative projects for sanctuary seekers.

Gerson said: “Honestly, it was difficult because it was something that nobody thinks to leave your own country and leave behind everything you have worked for, all your family and friends. The place that you love. You don’t know what is going to happen to you and you start from zero in a completely different place. We had to leave because we were at risk from the gangs and extortion. One day we were attacked at home in front of our children. We were threatened with death.

"At first Derby was difficult, because of the cultures, no knowing anyone, for the children, who had to start school with no friends and not knowing the language. But we have met the most amazing community and have fallen in love with Derby. Being able to go out with no fear and to feel safe.

