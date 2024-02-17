News you can trust since 1855
Sample award-winning beers and mouth-watering cuisine with the founders of Thornbridge Brewery

Beer tasting meets culinary excellence in an evening with the founders of an award-winning Derbyshire brewery.
By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Feb 2024, 05:30 GMT
Simon Webster and Jim Harrison, founders of Thornbridge Brewery will host an evening of beer drinking and eating at Thornbridge Hall on April 20, 2024.Simon Webster and Jim Harrison, founders of Thornbridge Brewery will host an evening of beer drinking and eating at Thornbridge Hall on April 20, 2024.
Jim Harrison and Simon Webster of Thornbridge Brewery will offer guests the opportunity sample a range of their beers, discover the tasting notes and the brewing process as they share the stories behind each one. There will even be a rare vintage age making a surprise appearance.

This special event at Thornbridge Hall on April 20, 2024 will include a mouth-watering feast prepared by on-site chefs, featuring locally sourced ingredients and expertly paired with the brews. The menu includes Pub Classics grazing boards, ox cheek and Thornbridge Ale pie, sticky toffee pudding or a selection of farmhouse cheeses.

Tickets cost £60 per person. Book online at https://www.thornbridgehall.co.uk

