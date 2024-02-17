Sample award-winning beers and mouth-watering cuisine with the founders of Thornbridge Brewery
Jim Harrison and Simon Webster of Thornbridge Brewery will offer guests the opportunity sample a range of their beers, discover the tasting notes and the brewing process as they share the stories behind each one. There will even be a rare vintage age making a surprise appearance.
This special event at Thornbridge Hall on April 20, 2024 will include a mouth-watering feast prepared by on-site chefs, featuring locally sourced ingredients and expertly paired with the brews. The menu includes Pub Classics grazing boards, ox cheek and Thornbridge Ale pie, sticky toffee pudding or a selection of farmhouse cheeses.
Tickets cost £60 per person. Book online at https://www.thornbridgehall.co.uk