Run to raise money for Derbyshire's canals and rivers

Chesterfield Canal's towpath is an perfect route to participate in the Canalathon challenge.

The Canal & River Trust, the charity which looks after 2,000 miles of waterways across England and Wales, is asking people to walk or run 26.2 miles along their local canal or river over the whole of July.

There are lots of ways to get involved in the Canalathon. It isn’t a race or a competition, and participants can walk or run the 26.2 miles all in one go or in bite-sized chunks, working at a pace that suits them, over the course of a month. The challenge can be completed alone or in a team of family, friends, or colleagues.

Derbyshire has a number of canals including Chesterfield, Cromford and Erewash and rivers such as the Derwent, Wye and Rother which people can support by taking part in the Canalathon.

Don your running shoes to support the Canalathon which is aimed at raising money for waterways in Derbyshire and beyond.

Hamish Shilliday, head of individual and legacy giving at Canal & River Trust, said: “Canalathon is about getting people in the East Midlands active outdoors and enjoying pure escapism by their favourite stretch of water. Canals and rivers are great places to relax so take the time to appreciate the environment and look out for – and inspire – other people on the towpaths.

“Getting active along our waterways isn’t just good for the nation’s health, but it’s good for our canals and rivers too. It’s a fantastic way to get out and raise money to go towards safeguarding our waterways, helping waterway wildlife flourish, and protecting our 200-year-old canal heritage in the face of climate change.

“From helping us fight plastic pollution in our waterways to protecting the future of our historic network of navigations, the money people raise by taking part in Canalathon will do so much for the East Midlands’ canals and rivers, for the communities who enjoy them, and for the wildlife that depends on them. As the Canal & River Trust celebrates its tenth anniversary this summer, together, we can make life better by water.”