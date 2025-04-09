Round up your pals for a visit to Peak District hostelries on the Bakewell Great Historic Pub Tour
This guided walking tour of the town’s eight pubs returns on April 12, 2025, starting at midday in the Red Lion and moving on to a new venue every 30 minutes before finishing around 5pm. There is real ale at every venue and each pub is dog friendly. At the end of the tour, there’s the option of visiting the Thornbridge Brewery Tap House for the rest of the evening.
Tours will also be run on April 26, May 10 and 31, July 5 and 26, August 9 and 30, September 6 and 20, 2025.
Shaun Stevenson, who guides the tour, said: “We are expecting plenty of interest and hope we don’t have to disappoint too many when the tours fill up”.
The tour costs £8 per person when booked in advance or alternatively £10 in cash on the day. For all enquiries and to book, call or text 07908 183160.
