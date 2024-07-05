Rotary Brass in the Park returns again to Bakewell

This ever-popular event was held on Wednesday evening 3rd July during the annual Bakewell Carnival week.

Whilst the weather was cooler than expected in early July any lingering rain cleared ahead of the start of proceedings – and was very well attended by the local town, surrounding villages and visitors. The Bakewell Community choir conducted by Lester Simpson were singing whilst people were gathering ahead of the official opening by Rotary President John Craike – and then continued for a set piece ahead of contributions from the bands. Youlgrave conducted by Harry Houghton started, then Tideswell with conductor Simon Lewis, Cressbrook with Helen Thurby -and then Bakewell again with Helen as Sarah Fellowes was unable to be with us. There was a grand finale with massed brass from all 4 bands – again with Helen wielding the baton. Music varied from pop to classic and a lot to clap, sing and dance along to – and with Abba’s Waterloo (50 years old now!), Radetsky March and the Floral Dance to complete the evening. As always the standard of both choral and musicianship was highly professional and well polished.The event was raising funds for the wonderful work of local charity EMICS (East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme) which provides additional specialist medical support to paramedics for serious road traffic accidents – and who work closely with Air Ambulance. Volunteer medics Dan Crook and Jean Cragg were there along with the support hospital car to show and explain their work to those at the concert.A souvenir programme is available on request. Rotary are most grateful for all our sponsors – Longbow Venues, Franklin & Co, Medway Centre and Heirs & Graces – and to all the musicians – and the Bakewell carnival committee.