3 . Hollingwood

Staveley Armed Forces Weekend will be held at Hollingwood MSSC (formerly known as the BRSA Club) on Station Road, Hollingwood, on July 8 and 9. Military vehicles, a brass band, stalls and canal tripboats from Hollingwood Hub to Dixon's Lock will be among the attractions. The fun runs from 10am to 5pm on both days. There will be onsite parking as well as parking near the Hollingwood Hub. Photo: National World