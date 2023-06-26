News you can trust since 1855
Have fun with your family throughout July at a dinosaur weekend at Midland Railway Centre's Swanwick station, Chesterfield Pride (photo: Swahlita Collins) and children's festival in Chesterfield (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

Roarsome family fun with dinosaurs, music stars and new children's festival in Derbyshire during July 2023

July is the month that families in Derbyshire look forward to most. What’s not to love when the days are hot and the long school holiday starts?
By Gay Bolton
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:07 BST

This is the busiest time of year for events too, with many scheduled just before schools break up and families head off on a sun, sea and sand getaway.

Here is a round-up of places to go and sights to see in Derbyshire throughout July 2023.

1. Hasland

A fun dog show at Eastwood Park, Hasland, on Saturday, July 1, will raise money for RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire. Categories will include dog of the day, best rescue, dog with the waggiest tail and happiest puppy; register online at https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk. Take part in a fun dog agility with your furry friend or browse craft and dog-related merchandise stalls. The event runs from 11am until 4pm. Free admission. Photo: RSPCA Chesterfield & North Derbyshire.

2. Crich

More than 300 machines will be on show at a Classic Motorcycle Day at Crich Tramway Village on July 2 at which trophies will be awarded. This family day out will include vintage tram rides into the countryside and live music from The Moonshiners who will be playing in the afternoon. To book tickets, go to www.tramway.co.uk Photo: Crich

3. Hollingwood

Staveley Armed Forces Weekend will be held at Hollingwood MSSC (formerly known as the BRSA Club) on Station Road, Hollingwood, on July 8 and 9. Military vehicles, a brass band, stalls and canal tripboats from Hollingwood Hub to Dixon's Lock will be among the attractions. The fun runs from 10am to 5pm on both days. There will be onsite parking as well as parking near the Hollingwood Hub. Photo: National World

4. Swanwick

Tiny the dinosaur who is Europe’s largest walking T-Rex, Scar, a spinsoauraus, Betsy, the four-metre long triceratops and a collection of baby dinosaurs will be at Midland Railway Centre's Swanwick station over the weekend of July 8 and 9. For tickets, go to www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk Photo: Submitted

