Meet the Easter Bunny and enjoy a heritage train ride through Derbyshire countryside.

The Midland Railway – Butterley, near Ripley, is hosting an Easter Trail from March 29 to April 1 which will take visitors across the whole site in search of clues.

Children will receive a gift from the Easter Bunny and adults will receive a complimentary hot drink in Deeley’s Tea Room.

Experience the way travel used to be with a train ride through the wonderful Derbyshire countryside.

Hop off the train at Swanwick Junction and explore the Museum Complex, where you will be able to visit the children’s play area, Victorian Railwayman’s Church, the West Shed and the Country Park. Other attractions may also be open.