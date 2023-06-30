The Retro and Classic Car Show returns to Markeaton Park, Derby, on July 2, 2023.

The Retro and Classic Car Show will offer vehicles in either modified or original mint condition at Markeaton Park, Derby, on Sunday, July 2.

This event celebrates the timeless appeal of classic vehicles and the joy they bring to people’s lives.

Judges from Lee Perry Custom & Classics will be looking for vehicles that stand out from the crowd, whether it's owing to modifications, creativity, or a passionate owner's background story. Awards will be handed out for Best in Show, Best pre-60s, Best 60s, Best 70s, Best 80s, Best 90s, Best Interior, Best Paintwork, Best Motorcycle, Best Trike, Best Scooter, and Rust & Grime award for the tatty, unloved classic.

Live bands and DJs will spin modern and classic sounds from a variety of genres, and acts include signed singer/songwriter Hannah Fay, with vocals to get you dancing. The Local Vocal Community Choir returns for a second year, while vintage singer Miss Franny De Light brings you all the classics, from the 1920s to 1950s through to modern hits. Authentic 50s Rock ‘n’ Roll band Ricky & the Retroswill get your foot tapping to all the classic songs of the era.

The event will have a fully licensed bar offering ice-cold beers, wines, and spirits.

A lively funfair and thrilling inflatables will make it a family day out to remember.

The Retro and Classic Car Show will be open from 9am to 4pm.