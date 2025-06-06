Red Arrows take to the skies over Derbyshire this weekend – and this is where you can spot the iconic aircraft

The Red Arrows will by flying over Derbyshire this weekend – and this is where residents will be able to spot the iconic planes across the county.

On Sunday, June 8, the Red Arrows will be taking part in an air show at RAF Cosford, near Wolverhampton. The iconic aerobatic display team will then fly back to RAF Waddington – with their flight path taking them over Derbyshire.

The Red Arrows are set to pass Uttoxeter in Staffordshire at 3.37pm. Immediately after, residents will be able to spot them in Derbyshire – as they fly over Ashbourne, Belper, Ripley and Alfreton.

This is the first time that the full team of Red Arrows will appear in Derbyshire this year. Back in February, residents spotted a single Red Arrow jet over Chesterfield, North Wingfield and Clowne – a training sortie ahead of the Red Arrows’ busy schedule of events.