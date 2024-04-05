Rarely seen models and props from 80s children's TV series Tugs go on display in Derbyshire

Visitors can take a trip down memory lane at the Midland Railway – Butterley where original character models and production props from the children’s TV series Tugs will be displayed this weekend.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Apr 2024, 05:30 BST
Look at rarely seen mementos of children's TV series Tugs at Midland Railway - Butterley on April 6 and 7, 2024.Look at rarely seen mementos of children's TV series Tugs at Midland Railway - Butterley on April 6 and 7, 2024.
Look at rarely seen mementos of children's TV series Tugs at Midland Railway - Butterley on April 6 and 7, 2024.

There will be displays at both Butterley and Swanwick Junction on April 6 and 7 including a Spot The Tug trail and activity area, as the railway celebrates 35 years since Tugs was first broadcast.

This will be a great opportunity to see items that aren’t usually on display to the public, even though there is a permanent Tugs exhibition on site.

Midland Railway – Butterley is located just off the A38, on the outskirts of Ripley. For further details or to book tickets, go to www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk or call 01773 570140.

Related topics:A38Ripley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.