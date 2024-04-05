Rarely seen models and props from 80s children's TV series Tugs go on display in Derbyshire
Visitors can take a trip down memory lane at the Midland Railway – Butterley where original character models and production props from the children’s TV series Tugs will be displayed this weekend.
There will be displays at both Butterley and Swanwick Junction on April 6 and 7 including a Spot The Tug trail and activity area, as the railway celebrates 35 years since Tugs was first broadcast.
This will be a great opportunity to see items that aren’t usually on display to the public, even though there is a permanent Tugs exhibition on site.
Midland Railway – Butterley is located just off the A38, on the outskirts of Ripley. For further details or to book tickets, go to www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk or call 01773 570140.
