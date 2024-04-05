Look at rarely seen mementos of children's TV series Tugs at Midland Railway - Butterley on April 6 and 7, 2024.

There will be displays at both Butterley and Swanwick Junction on April 6 and 7 including a Spot The Tug trail and activity area, as the railway celebrates 35 years since Tugs was first broadcast.

This will be a great opportunity to see items that aren’t usually on display to the public, even though there is a permanent Tugs exhibition on site.