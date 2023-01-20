Pine martens are shy and rarely seen due to dwindling population numbers (photo: Robert Cruickshanks)

Expects from the Vincent Wildlife Trust will delve into the lives of these magnificent creatures, uncover their past, reveal how they’re currently faring and detail how conservationists are helping them to make a welcome return to our woodlands.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust recruited a member of staff dedicated to the mammal in 2021. The trust’s aim was to carry out feasibilty studes to see whether it was possible to reintroduce pine martens into the county, looking at the numbers that could be sustained and the best locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last confirmed sighting of pine marten in Derbyshire came in 2018 when one was found on the roadside between Belper and Ripley. Prior to that, there had been no records since 2002.

Derbyshire Mammal Group reported that a pine marten was spotted in 1997 in a tree in a Crich garden and three weeks later feeding on hawthorn berries. Another report indicated an animal spotted foraging around dustbins at dawn and dusk on a caravan site near Matlock.

Most Popular

In the entertaining talk, Meet the Pine Martens, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, Lizzie Croose and Dr Stephanie Johnstone from the Vincent Wildlife Trust will cover all sorts of aspects of pine marten life, from where they live to why they need our help. There will be lots of opportunities to learn and ask questions.

Pine martens were once widespread across Britain but were almost extinct by the start of the 20th century due to habitat loss and persecution. Yet despite being listed as Critically Endangered on the Red List for Mammals in England and Wales (2020), their populations are finally beginning to recover in new areas of Britain thanks to ongoing efforts by charities like Vincent Wildlife Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Stephanie Johnstone said: “Pine martens are a beautiful, native species, but many people have never seen or heard of them due to their shy nature and low population numbers. Until they become a more common sight in our woodlands again, our free online talk is a great place to learn more about these amazing mammals, and how local communities can help to bring them back to our countryside.”