Railway modellers exhibit layouts in historic Chesterfield chapel

Chesterfield Railway Modellers will showcase four layouts, including Hogwarts Castle and Tom’s Wharf, at the Eyre Chapel on Newbold Road on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. The historic chapel is behind the Nags Head public house.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm both days.

Admission is £2 per adult and free for children.

During the summer Chesterfield Railway Modellers held a one-day exhibition at St Mary and All Saints Church (Crooked Spire) where 660 visitors viewed six layouts.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched nearly 50 years ago, the group meets at the Clock Tower Business Centre in Barrow Hill where two large-scale layouts are installed including a model of Hasland Engine Shed.