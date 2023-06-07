RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight returns for Derbyshire carnival 2023

A Second World War Avro Lancaster will perform a flying circuit around the town on Saturday, July 8, to coincide with the final day carnival parade of well dressing week and the Buxton International Opera Festival.

Michael Hilton, who is liaising with the RAF about the flypast said “Lancaster PA 474 is one of only two Lancasters in the world in airworthy condition, out of 7,377 that were built. We are unsure, at this stage of the exact timing but that will be confirmed and published as widely as possible later.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton residents were thrilled by the sight of a Hawker Hurricane on carnival day 2022, but the visit was marred by someone flying a drone so close to the aircraft that it posed a danger to the plane’s crew and an estimated 20,000 spectators on the ground.

An Avro Lancaster will be roaring over Buxton next month. (Photo: Mark Anthony)

Most Popular

Police actions following that event resulted in the drone pilot being prosecuted. Mark Bagguley, of Chatsworth Road, Fairfield, pleaded guilty to charges of endangering an aircraft and operating an aircraft out of the visual line of sight, and received a £3,000 fine and a six-month suspended sentence.

With that in mind, there will once again be a Notice to Airman (NOTAM) in place on July 8, meaning it be against the law to fly any aircraft or drone near Buxton, at any time around the planned Lancaster arrival.

Drone operators are also reminded that it is a serious offence to fly any drone, or any type, legally registered or not, above a crowd at any time, and that any pilot with a drone weighing more that 250 grams must complete the proper registration process with the Civil Aviation Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s carnival will see the usual mix of family entertainment such as a dog show and duck race in Pavilion Gardens, followed by live music into the evening.