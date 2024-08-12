Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Showtime is back at the Heights of Abraham in Matlock Bath where puppeteer Richard Coombs is delighting families this summer.

Richard’s traditional Punch and Judy puppet shows celebrate a special year for the Heights – the 50th golden anniversary of the Pugh family talking over as custodians of the estate in 1974 and the 40th ruby anniversary marking the introduction of the cable cars. New characters Ham and Abe, decked out in themed celebratory costumes of gold and ruby red, join the celebrated line-up of Punch, Judy and the policemen.

There will be a couple of surprise guests joining the puppet line-up too, paying homage to popular culture and current affairs.

Richard has been entertaining children and adults with his puppet shows at the Heights for 19 years. He honed his brilliant wit and puppet mastery on popular TV shows and series including The Muppets and Spitting Image. The puppeteer’s credits include the film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in which he voiced Maz Kanata live on set and performed her facials and lip synch.

Richard Coombs will present his Punch & Judy shows at the Heights of Abraham in Matlock Bath throughout the summer until September 1, 2024.

Families can catch Richard Coombs’ Punch & Judy shows at the Heights from now until September 1, with three daily shows starting at 11.30am, 1.40pm and 3.30pm – a freebie included in the admission ticket.

The puppet shows complement the good old-fashioned family fun attraction of the Heights. Visitors enjoy the thrill of a gondola-style alpine cable car to the summit, with two great caverns to explore the underground depths, which historically attracted miners digging for galena or lead ore. The 237-year-old historic estate is educational, as well as entertaining visitors of all ages with its live actors in period costume mingling with the crowd, exhibitions, shops, gardens and various cafes and kiosks. There are incredible views across the Derwent Valley and the Matlocks from the Heights which is dog friendly so you can bring along your pup for the ride.

On August 26, there will be a day of live music featuring the Throwback Band, celebrating the best of popular music from the 50’s right up to modern times, with cover versions from the likes of the Monkees, Elton John and Adele. This six-piece live band from Sheffield will bring a festival vibe to the Bank Holiday Monday. Again this is a free addition to be enjoyed within the admission ticket.

For more money saving, leave the car at home and take advantage of the Heights ‘Green Travel’ ticket. Simply show a valid bus or train ticket at the ticket office, as proof of your eco friendly travel to Matlock Bath and save 20% (this is an additional saving on top of the 20% discount, which can enjoyed by booking online advance tickets)

Breath-taking views from Tinker's Shaft at The Heights of Abraham.

Tickets for adults from £25, based on advance online booking, £28.50 on the gate. Children between 5 and 15 years old, £17.50/£21. Family tickets - £77/£80 (two adults; two children, with extra child places at £10 each).

For more details, go to www.heightsofabraham.com