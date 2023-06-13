News you can trust since 1855
Public meeting over plans to reinstate The Peaks and Dales railway line

Residents are being invited to hear campaigners’ plans to reinstate the The Peaks and Dales Line railway and create the re-provisioned Monsal Trail in its new home.
By Stephen ChaytowContributor
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read

The public meeting is to be held in Bakewell Town Hall, on 27th June, 6pm for 6.30pm. Please reserve a seat at www.memrap.org

Campaigners say the reopening of this rail service will reinstate the important transportation link between Ambergate, Buxton and Chinley, reconnecting Derbyshire communities that were previously cut off from each other.

Approaching Millers Dale StationApproaching Millers Dale Station
