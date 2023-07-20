The Great British Food Festival returns to Hardwick Hall on the weekend of July 28 to 30, 2023.

The Great British Food Festival returns to north Derbyshire from July 28 to 30 with a mouth-watering menu of entertainment promising to satisfy the hunger of all ages.

Jonny Marsh, a Michelin-star trained chef, who caters for premier league footballers will be among the experts sharing cookery tips. Known as The Football Feeder and passionate about sports nutrition, Jonny currently cooks for several of Manchester City’s top players including Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogen. Jonny trained at Le Manoir aux Quat Saisons in Oxford under the world-renowned Raymond Blanc and has cooked for royalty and celebrities.

World renowned chef Ben Bartlett also known as BBQ Ben, will host masterclasses throughout the day including tips on cooking Australian, fish and Korean recipes.

Michelin star-trained chef Jonny Marsh, who cooks for Manchester City footballers, will be among the guest demonstrators at the Great British Food Festival at Hardwick Hall.

Ben said: “I am on a mission to bring the joy of outdoor cooking to the nation. My favourite item to barbecue is fish, because you can char-grill, steam in foil, wrap in salted vine leaves or cook on wood (planking) – the options are endless! Mackerel and sardines work really well, all you need are fresh herbs, oil and flavours and the end taste is fantastic. Octopus is great and literally takes just two minutes to cook; all it needs is a marinade of tomato sauce, a few chillies, a bit of brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce.”

“There are also some unsung barbecue heroes such as sweetcorn, as well as aubergines and courgettes. Don’t forget desserts. Bananas, peaches and pineapple are fabulous on the barbecue. Wrap a banana in foil and place on the grill. When it’s soft to the touch, slice it open and pour in a generous measure of Irish cream.”

Ben’s new book British & Australian BBQ Secrets, written with top Australian chef Ross Yarranton, will be available as will his award-winning BBQ Sauce.

Sandy Docherty, a familiar face at The Great British Food Festival, will be returning to demonstrate her skills again this year on the Bake Stage and is eager to hear stories and recipes from her audience. She competed in series six of the Great British Bake Off.

Sandy Docherty hands around the cake at last year's festival.

Nikita Gordon, chef manager at the Vegetarian Cookery School, will also be displaying her talents at Hardwick. She has a particular interest in Asian cookery and world cuisine.

The Great British Food Festival is a culinary heaven for foodies with tasty treats from street food vendors and amazing local artisan producers..

Budding little cooks can learn how to make rocky road truffles or coconut ice critters which they can take home and eat.

There will be a cake-off and men (or women) versus food challenges including desserts, sausages and chillis.

Learn barbecue tips from Ben Bartlett, otherwise known as BBQ Ben.

Foraging walks around the Hardwick estate will explore plants and fungi that are edible, medicinal or can be used for cosmetic purposes. Participants will be able to try out pre-made wild food tasters from jams to syrups, cordials and salts.

Visitors looking for unique presents should head for the craft and gift marquee where there will be handmade items, homeware and decorations.