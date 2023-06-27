This year's Classic Motorcycle Day at Crich Tramway Village has attracted 350+ machines aged 25 years and older.

The event on July 2 will feature motorcycles that must be at least 25 years old. Trophies will be awarded for best motorcycles and scooters, including best original, best British, best Japanese, best internationa, best pre-war motorcyles and best scooter. The best in show trophy will be voted for by the visiting public.

Event organiser Jon Lambley, of Vincent HRD Owners Club, said: “ “Many of the classic motorcycle owners consider this event to be one of the most important in the year, and we hope that everyone will enjoy this year’s display and vote for their favourite machine.”

Exhibitor places for this year’s event are now fully booked. Candi Bell, events manager at Crich Tramway Village, said: “The event is so popular, that we are already full of classic motorcycles for display. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone for another great day for browsing the classic collection of motorcycles and enjoying vintage tram rides and live music in the afternoon from The Moonshiners.”