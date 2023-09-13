Popular Derby venue to host Oktoberfest – complete with Oompah band, Lederhosen and Stein

Watch more videos on Shots!

Derby folk are invited to pull on their Lederhosen and celebrate as the Oompah music is cranked up for Oktoberfest when it heads to Derby next month.

Award-winning city venue Bustler will be transformed into a Bavarian wonderland with all the traditional décor, as well as beer hall-style seating, Steins, games and street food.

Revellers will be entertained by a host throughout and will be treated to music from popular Oompah band, The Bavarian Strollers, who have travelled the world with their unique style of music. The band has worked since 1978 and played at all the countries top Oktoberfest events.

Oktoberfest is heading to Derby

Believed to be Derby’s biggest Oktoberfest event, it is the first major event of what is going to be a busy three-months for Bustler in the run-up to Christmas with a jam-packed festive programme planned that includes Halloween weekends, winter markets, silent discos and Christmas parties.

Marketing manager Jess Hassall said: “We are excited to host our first ever Oktoberfest and we can’t wait to welcome people from the city and beyond. Planning for this has been going on for months so it will be great to see it all come together.

“The Chocolate Factory – home of Bustler – will be transformed, with all the traditional Oktoberfest décor and we’ll have delicious street food, as always. In the line up are Squeaky Beaver serving up Poutine and Fat Snags, with handcrafted, huge sausages. Which is perfect for the Oktoberfest theme.

“Staff will be dressed up so we certainly encourage any Oktoberfest costumes - either way come along and join the fun.”

The 600-seater capacity venue will have a limited number of VIP tables available, with table service and reserved seating right near all the action on stage - perfect for groups and special occasions.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 14, with two sessions. The first will be held from noon until 5pm and the second from 6pm to 11pm. It’s for over-18s only.

Oktoberfest – a traditional German festival - dates back to October 1810 when Crown Prince Ludwig married the Princess Teresa of Sassonia-Hildburghausen and the citizens celebrated in the fields in front of the city gate.

Celebrated around the world, England football captain Harry Kane recently made headlines when he dressed in lederhosen – along with his Bayern Munich team-mates – to mark the start of the festival in Germany.