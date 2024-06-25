Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Rotary clubs once again came together to organise another of their popular Classic car shows in Eckington earlier this month.

On June 18, classic cars and motorcycles of all shapes, sizes, models and makes pulled up to the stunning Renishaw Hall for a gathering of motoring enthusiasts.

One of the event's organisers was Paul Davies who is a member of the Chesterfield rotary club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul said there was “some fantastic vehicles on show”, and described Renishaw Hall as a “fantastic setting” for hosting such an event.

Eckington classic car and bike show at Renishaw Hall.

Paul said: “Speaking to a lot of people at the show today, they go to quite a lot of car shows and they say this is it. Its their favourite.

“I think it’s something a bit more special than just a bunch of cars parked in a field.”

The Eckington classic car show has been an annual event for around 20 years now, raising thousands of pounds for charity over that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charities being funded by this years event included Ashgate Hospice, Pathways – a support charity for the homeless, the Rotary’s community fund, and a Rotary run project to build a school in Nepal.

Paul said: “Hopefully by September the school will be ready and we’ll go out to visit them in the early part of next year.

“Various Rotary clubs have connections with Nepal. It’s one of the poorest nations outside of Africa and of course it was badly hit by earthquakes a few years ago. Education is a major issue in the country and by providing a decent education for people out there it can improve their lives significantly.”

Hundreds of people made the drive to this years event, with many of them having attended the car show in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man who attended this year's show was Graham Renshaw Smith, exhibiting his 1939 Bentley Derby. The Bentley owner has attended every Eckington car show for the past 15 years, enjoying the social side of these types of events.

Graham said: “You see a lot of people that you know. You talk to people about the work they do to their cars and how they do it.

“It’s a nice social occasion really.”