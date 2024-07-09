Poppy Fields Glamping to open at Amerton Farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amerton Farm proudly announces the opening of Poppy Fields Glamping, an eco-friendly, family-oriented glamping site, on July 14th. This new addition offers a unique and luxurious retreat in the heart of Staffordshire, with beautifully designed accommodations named after various poppy flowers.

Visionary Founders

Natalie: A design expert and mother of three, Natalie brings vibrant creativity to Poppy Fields. Her background from Falmouth’s design college shines through in every detail of the glamping units. A local herself, Natalie is eager to share her extensive knowledge of the area with guests. Natalie expressed her excitement, “We chose Amerton Farm for its stunning location and family-friendly atmosphere. It’s a perfect place for both adults and children to unwind and create lasting memories. We wanted to provide a unique glamping experience that combines luxury with sustainability, and Amerton Farm offers the ideal setting for this vision.”

Joss: With two decades of marketing and media experience in London, Joss complements Natalie’s creativity with practical insights. His customer-centric approach ensures a welcoming and enjoyable stay for all guests.

Family Friendly Camping

Affordable Family Holidays

Poppy Fields offers two straightforward rates – high season (May-September) and low season (October-April) – making family holidays affordable without compromising on quality.

Unique Glamping Experience

Poppy Fields features a variety of accommodations, including:

Brilliant Bigalo : A spacious bell tent for 12 guests.

: A spacious bell tent for 12 guests. Bell Tents : Cosy options for 2-4 guests, named Tallulah Belle, Patty's Plum, Harvest Moon, and Hazy Days.

: Cosy options for 2-4 guests, named Tallulah Belle, Patty's Plum, Harvest Moon, and Hazy Days. Shepherds Huts : Rustic yet comfortable options named Flanders and Checkers.

: Rustic yet comfortable options named Flanders and Checkers. Add-On Buds: Extra space with Ethels Swete and Edna Perry.

Eco-Friendly Focus

Committed to sustainability, Poppy Fields emphasises refurbishing, repurposing, recycling, and using eco-friendly products, including luxury eco-toilets. The site is vehicle-free, ensuring a safe environment for children to explore and play.

Opening Day – July 14th

Poppy Fields Glamping invites you to their grand opening on July 14th. Join Amerton Farm and Poppy Fields to explore the site, meet the founders, and experience this unique retreat.

