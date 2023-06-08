News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Pollyanna Pickering's wildlife paintings from coldest areas on earth will go on show at private gallery in Derbyshire

Expeditions into the most inhospitable areas of the globe enabled the late wildlife artist Pollyanna Pickering to paint animals in their natural habitat.
By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST

To The Ends of The Earth is an exhibition of Pollyanna’s work inspired by journeys into the coldest areas of the world. The collection will go on public view at her private gallery in Brookvale House, Oaker, Matlock, from June 17 to 25, 2023.

The most extreme conditions that Pollyanna faced were in the Russian Far East where she braved temperatures as low as -60 to paint Siberian tigers and the Amur leopards which share their habitat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pollyanna travelled with the Inuit people in the High Arctic, camping on the ice in tents and igloos while in search of wild polar bears.

Pollyanna Pickering with snow leopard cub.Pollyanna Pickering with snow leopard cub.
Pollyanna Pickering with snow leopard cub.
Most Popular

    And in 2015 she joined a National Geographic expedition to travel to the lost continent – the Antarctica. Here the artist was able to study the adorable penguins which proved completely unafraid of their visitor as she sat amongst them on the ice floes with her sketch folder.

    Pollyanna also returned to the sketches made in the Kingdom of Bhutan in the Himalayas to create new paintings of snow leopards for this collection.

    A striking painting completed for the cover of her acclaimed book, Way of the Wolf, will be released exclusively from Pollyanna’s private collection for this exhibition. Pollyanna’s daughter, the writer and photographer Anna-Louise Pickering will be in the gallery throughout the exhibition and will be pleased to sign copies of this and their other books.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Also on display throughout will be Pollyanna’s extensive ranges of greetings cards, fine art and limited edition prints, and a wide variety of gift ware featuring her work - including stationery, china mugs, cross stitch kits, signed sets of her postage stamps issued in Africa, and first day covers for the Royal Mail.A minimum of ten percent of all sales throughout the exhibition will be donated to worldwide conservation projects through the Pollyanna Pickering Foundation. Visitors to the gallery will have the opportunity to purchase prize draw tickets to win a unique hand-retouched giclee print.

    Pollyanna's painting of an Amur tiger.Pollyanna's painting of an Amur tiger.
    Pollyanna's painting of an Amur tiger.

    The exhibition will be open to the public from 10am to 6pm; admission is free. For further details, go to www.pollyannapickering.co.uk

    Related topics:MatlockAntarctica