To The Ends of The Earth is an exhibition of Pollyanna’s work inspired by journeys into the coldest areas of the world. The collection will go on public view at her private gallery in Brookvale House, Oaker, Matlock, from June 17 to 25, 2023.

The most extreme conditions that Pollyanna faced were in the Russian Far East where she braved temperatures as low as -60 to paint Siberian tigers and the Amur leopards which share their habitat.

Pollyanna travelled with the Inuit people in the High Arctic, camping on the ice in tents and igloos while in search of wild polar bears.

Pollyanna Pickering with snow leopard cub.

And in 2015 she joined a National Geographic expedition to travel to the lost continent – the Antarctica. Here the artist was able to study the adorable penguins which proved completely unafraid of their visitor as she sat amongst them on the ice floes with her sketch folder.

Pollyanna also returned to the sketches made in the Kingdom of Bhutan in the Himalayas to create new paintings of snow leopards for this collection.

A striking painting completed for the cover of her acclaimed book, Way of the Wolf, will be released exclusively from Pollyanna’s private collection for this exhibition. Pollyanna’s daughter, the writer and photographer Anna-Louise Pickering will be in the gallery throughout the exhibition and will be pleased to sign copies of this and their other books.

Also on display throughout will be Pollyanna’s extensive ranges of greetings cards, fine art and limited edition prints, and a wide variety of gift ware featuring her work - including stationery, china mugs, cross stitch kits, signed sets of her postage stamps issued in Africa, and first day covers for the Royal Mail.A minimum of ten percent of all sales throughout the exhibition will be donated to worldwide conservation projects through the Pollyanna Pickering Foundation. Visitors to the gallery will have the opportunity to purchase prize draw tickets to win a unique hand-retouched giclee print.

Pollyanna's painting of an Amur tiger.