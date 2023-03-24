Lambing Sunday is a big attraction for families at Derby College's Broomfield Hall campus.

Visitors to Broomfield Hall campus in Morley on March 26 will be able to meet porcupines, wallabies, donkeys, meerkats, rabbits, mini-pigs and reptiles in the animal care unit where they are looked after by staff and students at the college.

There will also be a special appearance by Broomie the sheep. Broomie was found lying in a field last year, close to death and unable to use his front legs. But thanks to the dedication of the team at the college he has been nursed back to health and is now back on his feet again.

Adrian Oliver, farm manager at Broomfield Hall, said: “The next few weeks are going to be a really busy time for us at the college as we have around 100 ewes all waiting to give birth. Visitors will be able to see new-born lambs, older lambs… and maybe even the chance to see some of the lambs being born! It really is a fantastic day out for all the family, and we’re looking forward to welcoming people to come and share this magical time of year with us.”

Derby College’s Lambing Sunday is taking place on March 26 between 11am and 3pm. Food and drink will be available to purchase throughout the day.

