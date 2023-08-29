Peddler Market Chesterfield to host exclusive business networking event

The event, which is one of the UK’s leading street food markets, launched for the first time in Chesterfield back in June and was enjoyed by visitors from Chesterfield and further afield, who enjoyed a wide range of food, drink, crafts, and live entertainment.

Visitors will once again be able to enjoy the buzz of Peddler Market in the scenic and historic setting of Chesterfield town centre next month, and the event has partnered with Destination Chesterfield to ensure businesses hear how they can get a slice of the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A free, informal networking session is being hosted on Friday, 15th September, offering delegates an exclusive opportunity to meet and purchase food and drink before the event opens to the public.

Business Networking - Peddler Market Chesterfield

Most Popular

Luke Hood, Head of Marketing at Peddler Events commented: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming businesses to our next event in Chesterfield and are delighted to be playing our part in helping to create connections, which will benefit the local economy.

“On top of that, guests will be able to sample some of the amazing food, drink, and entertainment on offer, ensuring they can enjoy networking with a twist in a relaxed and informal setting. Our launch event in June was a huge success, and we can’t wait to welcome more people to Peddler Market Chesterfield this time around.”

Peter Swallow, Chair of Destination Chesterfield added: “It has been fantastic to see the popularity of Peddler Market since its launch in the town this summer. We are pleased to be supporting firms by bringing them together in a unique setting and helping them to make those all-important links which businesses thrive on. I would encourage anyone in the business community to come along and enjoy the afternoon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about the networking event and book your place at: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/events/peddler-connect/.

Funding to help bring the event to Chesterfield has been provided through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).