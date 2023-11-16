A Christmas market, elf workshops and wreath making are in store for familiies who visit a Derbyshire retail outlet.

Shop for your Christmas presents at Peak Village

Peak Village at Rowsley launches its festive season the evening of Saturday, November 18 when visitors can enjoy live music and The Greatest Showman themed entertainment.

Christmas elves will also be paying visits to the centre throughout November and December, spreading festive cheer and welcoming families at workshops including Christmas crafts, gift wrapping and decoration-making. The Elves Christmas Workshops will be held on November 25 and 26, December 9, 10, 16 and 17, from 11am until 4pm.

Peak Village Christmas Market also returns this year to showcase the work of Derbyshire’s talented makers, artists and artisans who will be selling crafts, artworks and more. There will be indoor and outdoor stalls on December 2 and 3, open from 10am to 4pm.

A Christmas market with stalls inside and outdoors at Peak Village will showcase the wares of Derbyshire artisans.

The festive season will also play host to handmade Willow, Star and Wreath Making Workshops, run by the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust on December 2 and 3. The free workshops will give visitors the opportunity to craft their own seasonal decorations to take home.

Visitors can also try out the new Italian inspired menu including pizza, flatbread and pasta dishes at Chatsworth Kitchen, available every Friday and Saturday from 5.30pm with last orders at 8.30pm. Advance booking via the website is recommended.

Katayune Jacquin, centre manager at Peak Village, said: “Peak Village is the perfect destination to come and enjoy a Christmas themed day this year, with fantastic links to the Peak District and local attractions, and a shopping experience complete with everything from local independent businesses to innovative national brands and leisure offerings. We’re excited by the opportunity to bring some Christmas magic to our guests and look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages for festive treats and entertainment.”

Peak Village is home to nearly 20 retail and leisure businesses and employs between 80 and 100 people.

Listen to festive tunes played live at the Christmas market.

The launch of the 2023 Christmas programme comes as Peak Village continues to evolve its retail and leisure mix to drive footfall and attract local independent, luxury and national brands to the centre, as part of long-term investment by the Devonshire Group.