Competition is expected to be keen among Hope Show's livestock classes where numbers are very strong this year (photo: Matt Clarke)

For the first time Hope Show wil be welcoming Atkinson’s Action Horses who will wow crowds with their breathtaking feats of bravery, partnership and grace on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

Ben Atkinson and his family have been providing teams of horses, carriages and riders for screen productions across the UK and internationally. Their highly trained horses have staged astonishing stunts on many films and TV shows.

John Watson, president of the show, said: “Alongside Ben Atkinson’s Action Horses, we will have all the family show favourites including the livestock parade and the vintage tractors in the main ring.”

Hope Show hosts several sheep competitions, the pinnacle of which are the Champion of Champion classes for the Derbyshire Gritstone and the Whitefaced Woodland sheep.

Livestock class entries make Hope Show one of the largest agricultural events of its kind in the north of England. The cattle classes include breed classes for Limousin, Dexter, Longhorn and Highlands. There is also a separate supreme championship for hill breeds and the Hope Show Supreme Sheep Champion.

Mr Watson said: "Judging of the cattle and sheep sections will be ongoing throughout the morning and early afternoon, culminating in the awarding of the champions to the overall livestock entries. Numbers for all the livestock classes are very strong this year so we anticipate some strong competition!”

Horse classes will include working hunter and ridden hunter, in hand classes for native breeds, Coloured Horse and Pony Society (CHAPS) classes, heavy horse classes and family classes such as the fancy dress, young handler and bonny pony.

There is a craft tent and a horticultural section while the food tent showcases artisan food and drink products made in the Peak District which visitors can try and buy,

“The sheepdog trials are always popular and we also run classes where two dogs are working together which is always interesting to see," said Mr Watson. “On Tuesday, August 29, we will be hosting classes for local competitors and novices.”

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to the show and we can promise a great day’s entertainment for all the family.”

Hope Show takes place at Marsh Farm, Hope. Gates will open at 8.30am.