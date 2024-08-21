Peak District set to host history exhibition and industrial heritage walk on bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A unique outdoor local history exhibition is set to take place in the Peak District this Sunday.

History exhibition ‘In Living Memory’ will take place in front of the Steeple Grange Light Railway on the High Peak Trail.

The event, which will run from 10 am until 4 pm on Sunday, August 25, is set to include memories of Bolehill and Steeple Grange residents showing the history of the local area in a unique way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as reminiscences, visitors to the exhibition gazebo will be able to view images from the Millenium Doorstep Project, and maps, plans and other documents also will be on display.

Sometimes known as Freda’s Lodge or The Chateau, the former Miner’s Standard public house in Bolehill closed in the late 1980s and now hosts two residences. (Image: Bolehill & Steeple Grange Improvement Group)

The event is being organised by Bolehill History Group, part of Bolehill & Steeple Grange Improvement Group (BIG), who over recent years collected summaries of memories from local residents onto BIG’s website as part of an oral history project.

History enthusiasts visiting the Peak District exhibition will be able to join an industrial heritage walk led by Tony Wood of the Peak Morning History Group.

The walk will start at 11am from the National Stone Centre and lead around Steeple Grange. The Steeple Grange Light Railway will be open to visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the event on behalf of the group, Helen Wolf said: “History group members have undertaken a lot of their own research but it continues to throw up many new questions.”

Access to the exhibition is by foot from the High Peak Trail or Old Porter Lane via the concessionary footpath through Steeple Grange Light Railway.