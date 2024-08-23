Peak District pottery and food festival returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 80 potters from across the country will gather in the Peak District for a two day celebration of pots and food.

The popular Wardlow Mires Pottery and Food Festival, started back in 2012 by the now late husband and wife potters Geoff and Pat Fuller, attracts established and up-coming pottery makers and local food purveyors.

This year’s Celebration of the Table takes place on Saturday 7 and Sunday September 8 at Wardlow Mires set in the heart of the Peak District countryside, near the Three Stags Heads pub, and will be a tribute to the Fullers’ memory.

David Whiting, art critic and friend of the late Fuller couple, said: “This pottery and food festival remains the vision of two truly remarkable people, Pat and Geoff Fuller.

“They told me about their exciting plan back in 2008, and four years later it was up and running. It was unashamedly personal, enabling them to invite the potters they themselves admired, showing work that was not only eminently functional, but epitomised the Fullers' love of materials, of freely expressed making, where generosity of form and decoration perfectly matched that of good hospitality.

“Pat’s death late last year was an unexpected blow, particularly coming so soon after Geoff’s. But this indefatigable, energetic and lovable woman, who ignored all obstacles, lives on through this equally inimitable event.

“Thanks to Pat and Geoff’s loyal family and friends, the show is here for 2024, a great tribute to the Fullers’ memory and their sense of community.

“Let us hope that with support from potters, food sellers and visiting public alike, Pat and Geoff’s great project will live on. It meant so much to them.”

Potters and producers will be based in a marquee just off the B6465 near Wardlow village, with a food court and beer tent in an area behind the marquee. Card facilities will be available for purchases and entry.

Around 1,000 people are expected to attend the festival over the weekend, which runs from 10am-5pm on Saturday September 7 and 10am-4pm on Sunday September 8. Last entry is one hour before closing time.

Tickets cost £6 each on the gate (free for children under 16) with free parking.

Further details visit www.potsandfood.co.uk