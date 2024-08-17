Tossing the caber at the Peak District Highland Games

Several of the UK’s strongest men and woman will battle it out to be crowned Peak District Highland Games champion 2024.

The flagship show, now in its ninth year, takes place at Matlock Farm Park on Sunday, August 25. Athletes will participate in six demanding strength events including the Tossing of the Caber, Eight Tonne Tractor Pull and Peak District Dinnie Stone Challenge.

Beginning with a parade of the athletes accompanied by The City of Manchester Piper Band and a team of Scottish dancers, the day sees an MC provide exciting commentary to enthuse the crowd and there’s even an opportunity for spectators to take part in a Tug of War.

Lotty Hawkins, communications manager of Matlock Farm Park, said: “The Peak District Highland Games is such a favourite for so many people, whatever the age and we are really looking forward to the big day. Whether watching from straw bales or from up in the grandstands, it’s a real spectacle for visitors to see and with so much else going on in the park, there’s something for everyone”.

Pulling an eight tonne tractor will be among the tests of strength at the Peak District Highland Games at Matlock Farm Park on August 25, 2024.

The day also features a range of food, market and craft stalls with a Bradfield Brewery beer tent and a gin garden for summer refreshments. There will be all of the usual fun of the farm park, including sheep racing, small animal petting, wallaby encounters and playtime fun with the Enchanted Hamlet and Jumping Pillow.

The last three years of the Games have seen strongwomen also competing, much to the delight of inspired spectators. Laura Hollywood triumphantly took last year’s title, following on from Michaela Moore in 2022.

Manbeast Events director Andy Picken said: “We’re excited to be back with the next instalment: the 2024 Peak District Highland Games. The six events really are brutal tests of strength and we have men and women coming from the length and breadth of the UK ready to challenge for the title”.

He continued: “Last year’s men’s champion Matt Cole is returning to defend his title and the 2022 champion Jake Rideout is back after injury. There’ll be a battle for the trophy!”

Tickets cost £22 (adult), £20 (senior citizen 60+, student, concession), £18 (child) and free admission for under 2s. Book tickets at https://matlockfarmpark.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.