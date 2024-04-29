Food stalls draw the crowds to Tideswell for the annual festival.

The 13th annual Food Festival will take place in Tideswell on Saturday, May 4, from 10am to 4pm, when the streets wil be lined with stalls.

More than 50 vendors based in the Peak District and beyond will offer mouth-watering food including Mouse House Cheese, Project D Donuts, Scrumptious by Lucy, Bittersweet Chocolate Company, Kimchi Rebellion and Cacao Elora. Hot food vendors include Alvi’s Home Made Indian, Caribbean Fusion and I Love Crepes.

A Makers Market showcasing the work of local artists and craftspeople will be held inside the village’s historic Cathedral of the Peak church.

Julia Fell of the organising team said: “Back once again by popular demand, we are delighted to announce Tideswell’s much-loved food festival will be taking place for the 13th year. It’s a fabulous way to enjoy the best of everything the Peak District has to offer: a day out in our beautiful village, mouth-watering local foods, gorgeous art and crafts and top-class entertainment. The food festival is hugely popular - people travel from all over to sample the local food, buy gifts and treats, and enjoy the friendly charm of Tideswell – it is always a highlight of the Peak District’s year.”

Local traders including pub and cafes, an organic butcher, a bakery, wool shop and dyeing studio, and second-hand bookshop throw open their doors.

The festival is a labour of love by many Tideswell volunteers, who aim to showcase their fantastic village, and to support local businesses, with an emphasis on organic, local or healthy foods, locally-inspired art and home-made wares. Tideswell Food Festival is a community event with surplus funds supporting local projects. It’s a whole day of activity suitable for everyone, with volunteer marshals on hand throughout the day to welcome people from far and wide. Parking and entry are free.

Festival organisers are committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the event and request traders to use recyclable and compostable containers and keep waste to a minimum.