Peak District field barns restoration project inspires college students' creation for BBC Gardeners' World Live
An imaginative garden designed by horticulture students at Derby College features a restored field barn, dry stone walling, a limestone path, a representation of a covered, disused lead mine shaft and a wildflower meadow.
Their work highlights the Bonsall Field Barn Restoration Project, a voluntary group dedicated to saving the 115 little limestone field barns within the parish.
The students, who are all studying Level 3 Horticulture at the college’s Broomfield Hall site, created their show garden working closely with the Derbyshire Historic Building Trust and drawing on their extensive knowledge and experience.
Mike Baldwin, horticulture lecturer at Derby College Group, who has been creating show gardens with students for 30 years, said: “It is a great team effort and everyone is working incredibly hard to create the different features of the garden. The outstanding garden is full of highly imaginative planting, great structures and many unique features, which we are hoping will impress the judges.”
The garden was designed by one of the students, Faye Geeson, and the illustration created by another student Chloe Ye.
Faye said: “It’s been fantastic preparing everything for the garden with the rest of the students. Everyone has different skills and interests to bring to the project. It’s also been an excellent excuse to visit all the local garden centres and nurseries to source plants.”
The Bonsall Field Barn is the eighth show garden designed by horticulture students at Derby College for BBC Gardeners’ World Live which is being held from June 13 to 16 in Birmingham.
